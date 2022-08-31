Farmland Protocol Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Farmland Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $116,919.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
About Farmland Protocol
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.
Farmland Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.