FedoraCoin (TIPS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,908.00

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $699,664.27 and $10,908.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00270559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.