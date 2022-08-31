FibSWAP DEx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,807.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading

