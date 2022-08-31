Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $460,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE EXR opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.