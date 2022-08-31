Financial Review: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) versus TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than TSR.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SpringBig has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SpringBig and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60% TSR 7.12% 51.96% 30.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and TSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A TSR $97.31 million 0.19 $6.93 million $3.43 2.55

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TSR.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TSR

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc., a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

