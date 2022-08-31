Findora (FRA) One Day Volume Tops $191,399.00

Findora (FRA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Findora has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Findora has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and $191,399.00 worth of Findora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Findora coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Findora Coin Profile
Findora’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,391,049 coins. Findora’s official Twitter account is @findoraofficial.
Buying and Selling Findora
