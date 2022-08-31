Findora (FRA) One Day Volume Tops $191,399.00

Findora (FRA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Findora has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Findora has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and $191,399.00 worth of Findora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Findora coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Findora Coin Profile

Findora’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,391,049 coins. Findora’s official Twitter account is @findoraofficial.

Buying and Selling Findora

According to CryptoCompare, “Findora is building a global decentralized financial network for the creation and use of confidential assets and smart contracts. The Findora blockchain achieves privacy-preserving transparency and uses ZK-Rollup technology. Its flexible technology can also be used to replace enterprises’ current infrastructure or be deployed in the cloud as sub-networks (side-ledgers) – all interoperable with the public Findora blockchain.Findora enables assets of any nature on its network – fiats, cryptocurrencies, equity, debt and derivatives. Its mission is to address the challenges that exist when supporting a wide spectrum of assets and diverse financial use cases, while providing confidentiality and retaining the transparency. FRA is the native token of the Findora platform and is required for access to its core features and functionalities, including staking, governance, payment for transactions, privacy-enhancing features, and access to advanced financial application building tools and other services.FRA’s Genesis Total Supply is set at 21 billion FRAs.There will be up to 835.8 million FRA tokens (3.98% of the Genesius Total Supply) in circulation at Genesis. “

