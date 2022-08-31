FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Hits $494,892.04

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $494,892.04 and $132.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

