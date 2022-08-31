FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002742 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003365 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,750,220 coins and its circulating supply is 608,398,333 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.