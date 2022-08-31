Firo Reaches Market Cap of $25.25 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00010930 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $25.25 million and $6.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.32 or 0.07775719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00028918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00161471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00275722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00752493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00575701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,444,812 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

