First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 32,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

