Flamingo Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.39 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Flamingo has a total market cap of $36.39 million and $5.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

