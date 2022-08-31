FLEX Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,249.00 (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, FLEX Coin has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One FLEX Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. FLEX Coin has a market cap of $18.36 million and $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00036859 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,399.63 or 1.41192239 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bifrost (BNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About FLEX Coin

FLEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

