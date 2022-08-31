Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Flow has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $122.75 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

