Font (FONT) Price Hits $0.18

Font (FONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Font has a total market cap of $88,608.71 and approximately $12.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Font

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

