FortKnoxster Achieves Market Cap of $3.95 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $102,856.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021894 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

