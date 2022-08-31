Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Up 4.5 %

FEDU stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.