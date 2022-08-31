Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Cap of $224,001.69

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $224,001.69 and approximately $32,986.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.