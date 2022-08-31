Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $22.13 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

