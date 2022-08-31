Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.25

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $104.05 million and approximately $495,712.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.80 or 0.99948149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00059398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024302 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

