FUNToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.22 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $86.22 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021649 BTC.

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

