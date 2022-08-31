Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $64.10

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $64.10 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Futu Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Futu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

