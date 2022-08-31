Futureswap (FST) Tops One Day Volume of $54,321.00

Futureswap (FST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Futureswap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Futureswap has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Futureswap has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $54,321.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap (FST) is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

