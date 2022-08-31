FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Issued By Pi Financial

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 29th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday.
RediShred Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
RediShred Capital Company Profile
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
See Also
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.