FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Issued By Pi Financial

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 29th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The company has a market cap of C$79.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

