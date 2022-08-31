FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.34. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

About Trisura Group

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.