FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

