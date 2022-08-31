Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,862,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 4,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

BRPHF opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

