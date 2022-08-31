Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

GAMB stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.33. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.