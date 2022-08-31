GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. GAMEE has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $350,731.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,593,621 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

