Gamestarter Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $68,754.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

