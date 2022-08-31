Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $19,464.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00037907 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,667.79 or 1.42466037 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bifrost (BNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

