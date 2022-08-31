GamyFi Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,025.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $40,602.18 and $101,025.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
