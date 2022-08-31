Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. 10,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 803,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691,957 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

