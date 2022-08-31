GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.30 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $337.32 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00021344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,135.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00132897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083529 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,486,641 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

