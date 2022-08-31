Geeq Hits One Day Volume of $507,385.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $507,385.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.