Geeq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $507,385.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $507,385.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

