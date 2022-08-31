Gem Exchange and Trading Hits One Day Volume of $2,852.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Gem Exchange and Trading has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $2,852.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange and Trading (CRYPTO:GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gem Exchange and Trading is www.gxtglobal.com.

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange and Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

