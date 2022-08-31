Gem Exchange and Trading Hits One Day Volume of $2,852.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Gem Exchange and Trading has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $2,852.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.
Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Profile
Gem Exchange and Trading (CRYPTO:GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gem Exchange and Trading is www.gxtglobal.com.
Buying and Selling Gem Exchange and Trading
