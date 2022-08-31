Gems (GEM) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Gems (GEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $124,281.14 and approximately $18,353.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

