Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,200. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

