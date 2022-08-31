GeoDB Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $468,269.74 and $3,507.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

