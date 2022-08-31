Ghost (GHOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,377.00

Ghost (GHOST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,356,639 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

