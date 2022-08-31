Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 475.10 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 475.48. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a market cap of £62.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 472.18.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

