Global Social Chain Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $703,854.33 and approximately $361.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

