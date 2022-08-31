GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Hits $204,889.73 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $204,889.73 and $179.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.52 or 0.07814007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00163237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00271817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00745513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00576485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001078 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

