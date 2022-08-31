GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

GNY (GNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. GNY has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $58,400.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

