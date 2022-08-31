Gold Secured Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $562.55 Million (GSX)

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Gold Secured Currency has a total market cap of $562.55 million and approximately $160,965.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Secured Currency has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Gold Secured Currency

Gold Secured Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using US dollars.

