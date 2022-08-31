Golos Blockchain (GLS) One Day Volume Tops $164.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $519,825.64 and approximately $164.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 307,799,908 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

