Governor DAO Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $508,445.20 and approximately $31,414.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.