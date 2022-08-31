Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00267491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

