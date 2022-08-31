Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) received a C$14.00 price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CVE GIP opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.64. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$150.10 million and a P/E ratio of -117.85.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.