Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

